Large carved and patinated bronze capital by Alphonse Maria Mucha (1869–1939). Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Large carved and patinated bronze capital by Alphonse Maria Mucha (1869–1939). Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
2698186

Large carved and patinated bronze capital by Alphonse Maria Mucha (1869–1939). Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

