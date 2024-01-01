rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2698204
Stylized floral pattern (Gestileerd bloemmotief) (c.1905) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Stylized floral pattern (Gestileerd bloemmotief) (c.1905) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2698204

View CC0 License

Stylized floral pattern (Gestileerd bloemmotief) (c.1905) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More