https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2698315Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextNeon psd Black Friday geometric advertising banner templateMorePremiumID : 2698315View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 13.26 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 13.26 MBPinterest Pin PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 13.26 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 13.26 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Quicksand by Andrew PaglinawanDownload Quicksand fontNeon psd Black Friday geometric advertising banner templateMore