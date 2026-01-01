Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagealphonse maria muchamuchaart nouveauinstagram highlight covercirclevintageiconillustrationsArt nouveau woman illustration psd set, remixed from the artworks of Alphonse Maria MuchaMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.PSDJPEGPSD 3600 x 3600 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3600 x 3600 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShare