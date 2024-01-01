rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2700439
Seated nude female wearing stockings (Zittend vrouwelijk naakt, met kousen aan) (1920) print in high resolution by Samuel…
Seated nude female wearing stockings (Zittend vrouwelijk naakt, met kousen aan) (1920) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2700439

View CC0 License

