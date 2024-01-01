rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2700932
Self&ndash;portrait with hand on mustache (Zelfportret met hand aan snor) (1917) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Self–portrait with hand on mustache (Zelfportret met hand aan snor) (1917) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2700932

View CC0 License

Self–portrait with hand on mustache (Zelfportret met hand aan snor) (1917) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More