https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2701028Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designs70% off Black Friday vector cross tape sale ad templateMore70% off Black Friday vector cross tape sale ad templateMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licenseVectorJPEGInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 25.89 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 25.89 MBVectors can scale to any size.Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins font