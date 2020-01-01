https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2701176Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextArt nouveau gemini zodiac sign psd, remixed from the artworks of Alphonse Maria MuchaMorePremiumID : 2701176View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 84.99 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Art nouveau gemini zodiac sign psd, remixed from the artworks of Alphonse Maria MuchaMore