General plan of the mosaic for Fouquet jewelry store by Alphonse Maria Mucha (1869–1939). Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
General plan of the mosaic for Fouquet jewelry store by Alphonse Maria Mucha (1869–1939). Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

General plan of the mosaic for Fouquet jewelry store by Alphonse Maria Mucha (1869–1939). Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

