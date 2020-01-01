https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2703414Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom Text50% off Black Friday psd silver glitter social ad banner templateMorePremiumID : 2703414View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 22.78 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 22.78 MBPinterest Pin PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 22.78 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 22.78 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins font50% off Black Friday psd silver glitter social ad banner templateMore