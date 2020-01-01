https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2703425Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBlack Friday sale vector bold text pattern promotional ad bannerMorePremiumID : 2703425View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 13.73 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 13.73 MBPinterest Pin EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 13.73 MBMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 13.73 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontBlack Friday sale vector bold text pattern promotional ad bannerMore