https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2703914Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextArt nouveau zodiac signs psd, remixed from the artworks of Alphonse Maria MuchaMorePremiumID : 2703914View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1975 x 1976 px | 300 dpi | 53.9 MBSmall JPEG 1199 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1975 x 1976 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Art nouveau zodiac signs psd, remixed from the artworks of Alphonse Maria MuchaMore