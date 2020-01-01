https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2732408Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMarketing dashboard data infographic vectorMorePremiumID : 2732408View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 3.17 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 799 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2332 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3331 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontMarketing dashboard data infographic vectorMore