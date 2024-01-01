https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2732492Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextZes kerkuilen slapend op besneeuwde takken (1939) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2732492View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 785 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2289 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2348 x 3590 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2348 x 3590 px | 300 dpi | 48.27 MBFree DownloadZes kerkuilen slapend op besneeuwde takken (1939) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More