https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2734084Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextUitnodiging met twee sprinkhanen (1898) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2734084View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 738 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2886 x 1776 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2886 x 1776 px | 300 dpi | 29.36 MBFree DownloadUitnodiging met twee sprinkhanen (1898) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More