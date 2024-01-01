rawpixel
Flowers and Leaves (1878–1917) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2734740

View CC0 License

