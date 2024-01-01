https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2734749Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKerstkaart met drie pelikanen (1878–1917) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2734749View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 623 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1350 x 2600 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1350 x 2600 px | 300 dpi | 20.12 MBFree DownloadKerstkaart met drie pelikanen (1878–1917) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More