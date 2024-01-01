https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2735046Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTwee reigers bij een bosvijver (1873–1917) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2735046View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 826 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2408 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2800 x 4070 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2800 x 4070 px | 300 dpi | 65.25 MBFree DownloadTwee reigers bij een bosvijver (1873–1917) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More