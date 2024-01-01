https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2736457Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTwee staande eenden (1878–1909) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2736457View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 911 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2656 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2896 x 3816 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2896 x 3816 px | 300 dpi | 63.27 MBFree DownloadTwee staande eenden (1878–1909) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More