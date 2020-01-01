https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2736856Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBrown moth vector vintage stencil patternMorePremiumID : 2736856View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 20.27 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1969 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 2813 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Brown moth vector vintage stencil patternMore