SasiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2741842SaveSaveChristmas greeting psd vector festive backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi | 8.81 MBSmall 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllSaveDownloadChristmas greeting psd vector festive backgroundMore