audiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2744558SaveSaveVintage cat brand linocut psd editable templateMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 119.84 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Oleo Script by soytutype fontsDownload Oleo Script fontCantarell by Dave CrosslandDownload Cantarell fontDownload AllSaveDownloadVintage cat brand linocut psd editable templateMore