Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2744786SaveSaveVintage linocut psd flamingo badge editable templateMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 93.27 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :EB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontSource Sans Pro by Paul D. HuntDownload Source Sans Pro fontDownload AllSaveDownloadVintage linocut psd flamingo badge editable templateMore