WanPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2745431SaveSaveChristmas mobile wallpaper template vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 17.08 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 17.08 MBMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 17.08 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Yeseva One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Yeseva One fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllSaveDownloadChristmas mobile wallpaper template vectorMore