WanPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2747438SaveSaveChristmas wishes banner psd pine cone decoratedMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDTwitter Header PSD 1500 x 500 px | 300 dpi | 7.26 MBEmail Header PSD 1500 x 500 px | 300 dpi | 7.26 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Yeseva One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Yeseva One fontCormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontDownload AllSaveDownloadChristmas wishes banner psd pine cone decoratedMore