Los Angeles County Museum of Art (Source)
Public Domain
Fashion Plate, 'Parisian Head Dresses for April' for 'La Belle Assemblée' (1812) by John Bell. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

