BoomFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2756484SaveSaveRed rose editable template psd with 70% off textMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 20.66 MBInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 20.66 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Adamina by CyrealDownload Adamina fontPlayfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontGilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontOswald by Vernon AdamsDownload Oswald fontDownload AllSaveDownloadRed rose editable template psd with 70% off textMore