AumPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2765975SaveSaveTriangle psd design est 1994 black and gray cute galaxy logo templateMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 53.08 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSaveDownloadTriangle psd design est 1994 black and gray cute galaxy logo templateMore