The Cleveland Museum of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2766849SaveSaveChinese Canopy with Dragon Among Flowers in the late 1100s. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1188 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3464 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4900 x 4850 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4900 x 4850 px | 300 dpi | 136.03 MBSaveDownloadChinese Canopy with Dragon Among Flowers in the late 1100s. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More