Porpla manaPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2767367SaveSaveThanksgiving vector editable banner template setMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 5.88 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Yeseva One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Yeseva One fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllSaveDownloadThanksgiving vector editable banner template setMore