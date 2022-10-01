rawpixel
Museum of New Zealand (Source)
Public Domain
Entelea arborescens (1824) engraving in high resolution by the famous John Curtis. Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digital enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 Image

