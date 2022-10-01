Museum of New Zealand (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2771498SaveSaveEntelea arborescens (1824) engraving in high resolution by the famous John Curtis. Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digital enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1031 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1600 x 1863 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1600 x 1863 px | 300 dpi | 17.09 MBSaveDownloadEntelea arborescens (1824) engraving in high resolution by the famous John Curtis. Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digital enhanced by rawpixel.More