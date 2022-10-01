Library of Congress (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2774245SaveSaveJefferson's ten rules. Presented by the publishers of Prang's American chromos (1873) in high resolution by L. Prang & Co. Original from The Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 948 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2764 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4350 x 5508 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4350 x 5508 px | 300 dpi | 137.14 MBSaveDownloadJefferson's ten rules. Presented by the publishers of Prang's American chromos (1873) in high resolution by L. Prang & Co. Original from The Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More