KappyPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2775480SaveSaveLuxury business logo vector set rose gold icon designMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 40.6 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontEB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontComfortaa by Johan AakerlundDownload Comfortaa fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllSaveDownloadLuxury business logo vector set rose gold icon designMore