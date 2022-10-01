GadePremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2775851SaveSaveVintage apple blossoms and bird's nest illustration png, remix from artworks by L. Prang & Co.MorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1021 pxLarge PNG 2500 x 2128 pxOriginal PNG 3000 x 2553 pxCompatible with :SaveDownloadVintage apple blossoms and bird's nest illustration png, remix from artworks by L. Prang & Co.More