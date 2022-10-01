rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2778678Roses (1878) by George Cochran Lambdin. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Save

Roses (1878) by George Cochran Lambdin. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Roses (1878) by George Cochran Lambdin. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More