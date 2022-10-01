audiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2783487SaveSaveEditable technology brochure template psd setMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 2500 px | 300 dpi | 86.71 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 600 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1750 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 2500 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontSaveDownloadEditable technology brochure template psd setMore