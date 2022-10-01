audiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2785650SaveSaveDigital information presentation psd editable templateMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDSocial Media PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 6.88 MBInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 6.88 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontSaveDownloadDigital information presentation psd editable templateMore