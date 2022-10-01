TongPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2796203SaveSaveVintage sakura Japanese psd background, remix of artwork by Katsushika HokusaiMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 2857 px | 300 dpi | 135.94 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 857 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 2857 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadVintage sakura Japanese psd background, remix of artwork by Katsushika HokusaiMore