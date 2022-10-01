dunno design labPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2801204SaveSave'Human Empower' psd woman portrait for human rights campaignMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi | 8.58 MBSmall 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Sarina by James GrieshaberDownload Sarina fontArchivo Black by Omnibus-TypeDownload Archivo Black fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllSaveDownload'Human Empower' psd woman portrait for human rights campaignMore