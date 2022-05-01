Library of Congress (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2801618SaveSaveJapanese Bamboo during 1870–1880 by Megata Morikaga. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 805 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1835 x 2734 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1835 x 2734 px | 300 dpi | 28.74 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadJapanese Bamboo during 1870–1880 by Megata Morikaga. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More