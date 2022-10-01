rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Baifern
Premium
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2803477Japanese plum blossom pattern corporate business brand editable social media template vectorSave

Japanese plum blossom pattern corporate business brand editable social media template vector

More
PremiumRoyalty Free Vector Template

View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

Playfair Display by Claus Eggers Sørensen
© rawpixel

Japanese plum blossom pattern corporate business brand editable social media template vector

More