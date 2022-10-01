NunnyPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2806586SaveSaveSmart city technology psd template setMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 5001 x 5001 px | 300 dpi | 21.08 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5001 x 5001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Niramit by Cadson DemakDownload Niramit fontK2D by Cadson DemakDownload K2D fontDownload AllSaveDownloadSmart city technology psd template setMore