FelixPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2810315SaveSaveMen’s tank top apparel mockup alternative fashion with a face mask in the new normalMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD MockupInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 2722 x 4082 px | 300 dpi | 159.42 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2722 x 4082 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadMen’s tank top apparel mockup alternative fashion with a face mask in the new normalMore