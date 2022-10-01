dunno design labPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2810639SaveSave5G technology editable template psd futuristic innovationMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDHD Wallpaper PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 70.56 MBFacebook Event Cover PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 70.56 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Hammersmith One by Sorkin TypeDownload Hammersmith One fontCairo by Multiple DesignersDownload Cairo fontDownload AllSaveDownload5G technology editable template psd futuristic innovationMore