Plum blossom seamless pattern psd background, remix from artworks by Megata Morikaga More Premium Royalty Free PSD Info View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 139.88 MB Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Instagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Facebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Original JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpi