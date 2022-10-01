dunno design labPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2811588SaveSaveChristmas snowflake torn paper mockup psd, remix of photography by Wilson BentleyMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2667 x 2667 px | 300 dpi | 80.2 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2667 x 2667 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadChristmas snowflake torn paper mockup psd, remix of photography by Wilson BentleyMore