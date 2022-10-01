audiFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2822139SaveSaveMask guidelines template psd stay safe in the new normalMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDSocial Media PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 6.93 MBInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 6.93 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontSaveDownloadMask guidelines template psd stay safe in the new normalMore