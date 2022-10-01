Vintage rugby costume psd vintage Parisian fashion, remix from artworks by George Barbier More Premium Royalty Free PSD Info View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 2226 x 3338 px | 300 dpi | 81.37 MB Small JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2226 x 3338 px | 300 dpi