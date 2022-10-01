dunno design labPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2830379SaveSaveBeauty product packaging with floral pattern set, remix from artworks by Zhang RuoaiMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpi | 95.43 MBSaveDownloadBeauty product packaging with floral pattern set, remix from artworks by Zhang RuoaiMore