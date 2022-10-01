audiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2833606SaveSaveNew fashion collection template vector for social media postMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 7.39 MBFacebook Ad EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 7.39 MBInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 7.39 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Bitter by Huerta TipográficaDownload Bitter fontPlayfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontDownload AllSaveDownloadNew fashion collection template vector for social media postMore